Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19.

The WWE boss - whose real name is Paul Levesque - serves as the company's Chief Content Officer as well as head of creative and talent relations, and he missed 'Monday Night Raw' last night (17.10.22).

As reported by PWInsider, he tested positive this week and while he was "feeling well and in good spirits", he had to step back from in-person duties.

His fellow D-Generation X member 'Road Dogg' Brian James took charge of the show - the first since Levesque took over from former boss Vince McMahon over the summer - behind the scenes.

It's said he'll be back once he tests negative.

Meanwhile, earlier this year the former world champion announced he would never wrestle again following a cardiac event in September 2021, which saw him step abck from his work until the summer.

Back in March, Levesque, opened up about his battle with viral pneumonia and heart failure – which was caused by a genetic issue – and explained he now has a defibrillator in his chest.

He said at the time: "I was nose diving and at the one-yard line of where you don’t want to be. For your family and your future, when they tell you it’s 99%, it gets real. We have three young girls; 15, 13, and 11 [years old].

"Suddenly, I come home and I’m a little bit sick, and their dad, who is strong, always, suddenly is in the hospital.

"I don’t know if they understood the consequences of it, but there are moments in there when they are putting you out for stuff and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up again?'

"That’s tough to swallow. It makes you think differently about life. It doesn’t make you any less driven with the things you do, but it certainly makes you appreciate the things you have; your friends and your family."