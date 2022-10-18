Selma Blair has been forced to leave 'Dancing With The Stars' due to her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 50-year-old actress - who was diagnosed with MS in 2018 - has decided to bow out of the competition after pushing herself "as far as she could".

In a pre-taped video package on Monday night's episode (17.10.22), she told her dance partner Sasha Farber: "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process.

"I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

She noted that she didn't want to risk doing "extensive damage" by making herself carry on.

She added: "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones.

"There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

The pair took to the floor for one more dance as they performed the Waltz to 'What The World Needs Now', and they received a perfect score of 40 despite it not counting towards the competition.

After the routine, Selma - who has 11-year-old son Arthur - said: "It's so hard for me to take care because I don't want to, 'cause I want to be here.

"But I know as a mom and someone that also wants to represent some people that are taking chances and sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take. And mine is fine. I'm going to be okay."

Meanwhile, Selma has since admitted she was emotional because she will "truly miss" taking part in the competition.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That's why I cry, I mean, I'm not crying about Mirrorball. I have so much better than a Mirrorball here.

"I'm crying because I will truly miss this. I will miss loving them. I love these dancers. I love these celebrities. I love Sasha. I love our rehearsal room."