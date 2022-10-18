Camila Cabello deleted a dating app after just 24 hours because of her first DM.

The 'Havana' hitmaker - who split from ex Shawn Mendes in November 2021 - gave online dating a try but she decided to scrap the idea because she couldn't figure out people's "intentions" when it came to her life in the spotlight.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I was on a dating app for, like, 24 hours then I left.

"The first guy that DM'd me was like aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird cause somebody could be using me... You don't know their intentions."

The 25-year-old singer admitted she prefers a different method of making a connection with potential flames.

She added: "When you are just trying to make friends, you're gonna meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."

Meanwhile, Camila recently admitted she wants to "reconnect" with her Latin heritage by embracing the huge family occasions that her own parents and grandparents grew up with, and hopes to offer her own children similar experiences one day.

She explained: "My mum always talks about the 24th of December in Cuba. Everybody came to our house, friends and family, it was a house full of people. My grandmother cooked the beans and my grandfather made the pork.

"In Mexico I have a lot of cousins, uncles and aunts and all that house full of people and food was lost for my family's generation.

"We came to the United States and it was just me and my mum at first, then me, my mum, my dad and my sister and then slowly my grandfather and grandmother came, but I was on 'The X Factor' at that age. We had a very different experience to my mum and dad. I want to recreate that for my family, maybe with my kids in the future.

"Now I want to go to Miami and say to my family that's there 'Come over here' and reconnect with that, because I miss something that I didn't fully get to live.

"I wanted to recreate it on this album, literally with my family, because it resonates with me on so many levels. I want a house full of noise and people."