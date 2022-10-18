Drew Barrymore has vowed to never have cosmetic surgery on her face.

The 47-year-old actress has never gone under the knife and doesn't want to "fight nature", as she'd rather age naturally.

Speaking about aging to 'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host said: "I've never messed with my face.

"I don't want to fight nature. I'm raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth and I just never subscribed to it."

Drew also urged women to embrace the way time affects their looks.

She added: "I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome."

The mum-of-two - who has daughters Frankie, eight, and Olive, nine, with ex husband Will Kopelman - has long been vocal with her stance on plastic surgery.

Early in 2021, she admitted a fear of getting addicted and ruining her looks has played a role in her opinion on comsetic work.

She explained: "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person."

And the 'Charlie's Angels' star has always known she would never want to go under the knife, which she puts down to her "rebellious" nature.

She said: "I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people.' "

Drew has come to terms with the way ageing will affect her looks, and she's accepting it as "a part of life".

She added: "We're going to age, things are going to go south, and it's okay, it's a part of life.

"I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too."