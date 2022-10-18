Anthony Ramos, Dane DeHaan and Vincent D'Onofrio have been cast in 'Dumb Money'.

The trio have joined the starry ensemble for the comedy-drama that includes Pete Davidson, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Sebastian Stan.

The film focuses on the January 2021 "short squeeze" movement around the video game retail chain GameStop. The incident saw users of the Reddit page 'Wall Street Bets' come together to increase the stock values of the company, which had been suffering from lagging stock prices for several years.

The situation resulted in major hedge funds and independent short sellers suffering significant financial losses and led to calls for more regulation of the stock market.

The movie puts the spotlight on the Reddit users behind the squeeze and principal photography on the project is now underway.

Craig Gillespie is directing the movie that is based on the book 'The Antisocial Network' by Ben Mezrich. Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum are adapting the story for the big screen.

Anthony is set to star in the movie 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' and decided to join the cast to challenge himself after appearing in musical films such as 'Hamilton' and 'In the Heights'.

The 30-year-old actor said: "It's easy for people to be like, 'Oh, he's the guy that sings and dances,' or 'Whatever, he makes music.'

"I think I have to challenge myself, right? 'In Treatment' was very different from 'In The Heights', which will be very different from 'Transformers'."

Ramos explained that he feels a constant need to prove himself whenever he takes on a new role.

He said: "I think for me, I have a conversation with myself before I say yes to anything, and I take a long time to decide to do things, especially in my work, because it's been so hard for me, especially being Puerto Rican and from the hood. I already had all the things going against me, right?

"So it's like, now I say to myself, 'How can I continue to not only prove myself to the world, but prove to myself, 'Hey, you can do that. You can also do that. And you can do that. And you can do that.'"