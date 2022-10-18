Lamar Odom: I'm only human for missing Khloe Kardashian

Published
2022/10/18 11:00 (BST)

Lamar Odom has insisted he is "human" for missing Khloe Kardashian.

The 42-year-old former basketball player - who divorced from reality star Khloe, 38, in 2016 after seven years of marriage following his substance abuse issues - initially took to social media on Monday (17.10.22), where he shared a snap of himself with his "best friend" ex-wife but was faced with backlash from followers.

He captioned the post: "Missing my best friend. #memories for life."

The NBA star - who is father to Destiny, 24, and Lamar Jr., 20 with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales was hit with negative comments on the post while Khloe is mother to True, four, and a two-month-old son with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - went on to add that he will "pay" for the "mistakes" he made in his marriage for the rest of his life.

He wrote: "I’m human just like everyone else. Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made. But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Lamar recently admitted that he struggled to watch his ex-wife upset on the new season of 'The Kardashians' as she was planning a baby with on/off partner Tristan Thompson before it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

He said: "It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that. She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s*** like that. That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That's it."

