KSI has "completely" quit drinking to help his boxing career.

The YouTuber and entrepreneur has opened up about the way being a boxer has shifted his focus, and admitted he wasn't himself when he had alcohol.

He told Men's Health UK magazine: "The whole boxing thing, I've made it a lifestyle. Now I don't drink. I've completely cut it out. The hangovers ruined me.

"And secondly, I just wouldn't be myself. I'd lose my way. I wouldn't say that [I was a big drinker], but I'd get drunk and then I'd end up in... situations I wouldn't normally end up in.

"It made me think I just needed to fix up, mature, grow up and be who I actually want to be."

The 29-year-old star - whose new single 'Summer Is Over' is out now - revealed he has also seen a therapist, and while he notes "there's this stigma" around therapy, he described it as "an understanding of your own mind".

On his decision to see someone, he explained: "Last year, man...it was weird. I felt like I was on a boat and I didn't have any paddles. I was just floating.

"I had all these things happening and all these people congratulating me. But I just felt empty. I didn't really have any joy in anything. I'd lost my purpose.

"My values had gone out the window and I was just this guy who wasn't having fun. I wasn't happy with myself. I'd got everything I wanted, and I just wasn't happy."

Since going to therapy, he has changed his diet, exercise and sleep habits and "finally found values and purpose" in his life.

He added: "Now I need to make sure I never veer off. If people tell me to do something that I don't want to do, it's okay to say no and disappoint people.

"That's a powerful thing. It's also hard. Even my parents – I always wanted them to be proud. There would always be a fear of disappointing them.

"Over months of seeing a therapist, I've realised that I'm an introverted person. You wouldn't believe it. But I need time to enjoy my own company."

