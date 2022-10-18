Amanda Bynes has 300 hours left at cosmetology school

Amanda Bynes has "300 hours" of training left to complete at beauty school.

The 36-year-old star - who started her career as a child actress with her own Nickelodeon sketch show before stepping back from the industry over personal issues more than a decade ago - graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 but went back to college in early October in the hope of becoming a manicurist and is already one-quarter of the way through her course.

She wrote on Instagram: "Prepping for school tomorrow. I have 100 hours so far.. 300 more to go before I get my license to be a nail tech! (sic)"

The update comes just weeks after the 'Hairspray' actress revealed to fans that she had embarked on her new venture.

She wrote: "In cosmetology college, to become a manicurist!"

The 'She's the Man' star - who was under a conservatorship arrangement governed by her parents for almost a decade until 2022 after suffering drug and mental health problems - previously admitted that even though she has no desire to return to acting as such, it would be "fun" to reprise her role as Holly Tyler on the sitcom 'What I Like About You', which she starred on alongside Jennie Garth between 2002 and 2006.

She said: "I miss them and would love to work with them again. I don't miss acting but I loved this show, so I'd be down to return to acting for this revival. It would be a great experience to continue the show.".

Amanda - who reportedly split from fiance Paul Michael earlier this year after two years of dating - previously unveiled plans to release her own fragrance in time for the upcoming Christmas period.

She said: "I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays. "

