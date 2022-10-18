Jonathan Majors hopes to play the "unbridled" Dennis Rodman.

The 33-year-old actor is in talks to play the basketball maverick in the movie '48 Hours in Vegas', which tells the story of the sports star's infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Jonathan explained that he is desperate to take on the part of the "eclectic" athlete to test himself as an actor and compared it to his role as the trailblazing Navy pilot Jesse Brown in the film 'Devotion'.

He told Variety: "His character as a man is one that is unbridled.

"He's eclectic. He's an open mind. He's an open heart. And, selfishly, you want to play a role like that, because it's gonna push you to that place.

"Jesse Brown teaches me things about my soul and spirit. I know Rodman's going to too, and I'm just looking forward to getting into it."

Jonathan will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Kang the Conqueror in the forthcoming movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and he can barely believe that he is starring in the popular superhero films.

He said: "Every time they call and say, 'Hey, we need you for this', it's another miracle.

"Every time there's an event about it or something breaks about it, I go, 'Yeah this is real.'"

The 'Jungleland' star explained that he felt a sense of disbelief when her first saw himself as the supervillain on screen.

Jonathan said: "He looks different than I do. He is a different man than I am. He used all my material, but he's a different cat.

"When I first heard the trailer, I didn't recognise the voice, and he was narrating the whole thing. I was like, 'What is that?' I was like, 'Oh, that's a great line. That's a bar; that is a bar.'

"And then they showed who it is and I was like, 'Oh, oh, oh, okay, cool'."