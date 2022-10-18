Geri Horner is releasing a new series of children's adventure books.

The Spice Girls star - who was known as Geri Halliwell before marrying Christian Horner in 2015 - is following on from the success of her Ugenia Lavender books in 2008 with a new collection.

Geri has signed a two-book deal with Scholastic UK and Penguin Young Reader's Philomel Books in the US, and the first book in the series - titled 'Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen' - is due out in autumn 2023.

The story will follow an orphan called Rosie Frost who gets sent to a mystery island, which is home to both extraordinary teens and endangered species.

In a statement, the 50-year-old star said: "Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the world.

"I hope her strength in the face of adversity and path to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives."

Meanwhile, Scholastic UK’s executive editor Linas Alsenas thinks the book will "reveal a totally new dimension of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s extraordinary imagination" with a combination of "history, mystery, music, and adventure".

Alsenas added: "Rosie Frost is the determined, big-hearted hero we all need, and her journey of discovery on Bloodstone Island is packed with surprises that will have fans clamouring for more."

News of Geri's new book comes as Spice Girls fans are hoping the group - including her bandmates Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - will reunite for Glastonbury next summer.

Emma recently said: "I hope so! Can I be real? No one's asked us! I read it as well this week saying, 'Oh, we've asked them. We're quite far down'.

"All of us have been on the phone like… no one's asked us!"