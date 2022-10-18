England will trial noise cameras to clamp down on ‘boy racers’.

The UK government has announced - via the Department for Transport - they are introducing cameras to roads in the Yorkshire city of Bradford before being rolled out in Bristol, Great Yarmouth and Birmingham in the next two months.

The cameras will document images of vehicles while microphones will capture sound to decipher which drivers are breaking the law by revving their engines for no valid reason and use unlawful exhaust as they pass by.

The tech - which the government has invested £300,000 into - will then be used to aid the police fine offending drivers.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the transport secretary said: “Rowdy road drivers beware – these new cameras will help the police clamp down on those who break the legal noise limits or use illegal modified exhausts to make excessive noise in our communities.

“We will be working closely with the local authorities and police to share any findings, and I hope this technology paves the way for quieter, peaceful streets across the country.”

The news comes after a scheme - which was supported by the government - was pioneered in April to figure out which areas were the worst affected.

According to the World Health Organisation, noise pollution has been tied to stress, heart disease, strokes and dementia.

The Noise Abatement Society, a campaign group, welcomed the decision.

Gloria Elliott, the charity’s CEO told the Guardian: “Excessively noisy vehicles and antisocial driving cause disturbance, stress, anxiety and pain to many.

“It is unsafe and disrupts the environment and people’s peaceful enjoyment of their homes and public places. Communities across the UK are increasingly suffering from this entirely avoidable blight. The Noise Abatement Society applauds rigorous, effective, evidence-based solutions to address this issue and protect the public.”