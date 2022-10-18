Dua Lipa has met Queen Consort Camilla.

The 27-year-old pop star was greeted by the Queen Consort - who was formerly known as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall until her husband King Charles acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - when she made a speech at the Booker Prize ceremony in London, and the pair are said to have had a lengthy conversation.

In a video message, the Queen Consort said: "Welcome to my Reading Room, and to our community of lovers of all things literary. I have been passionate about books all my life, and I'm delighted to be able to share some of my favorites with you here, and to introduce you to the extraordinary people who write them. I hope you'll enjoy exploring this website, where you can immerse yourself in exclusive author interviews, reading recommendations, and so much more. Whether you find yourself embarking on new bookish adventures, or simply connecting with old and familiar friends, I wish you very happy reading."

Meanwhile, the 'Levitating' hitmaker used her speech at the annual award ceremony - with the prize this year going to Shehan Karunatilaka for his novel 'The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida' - to explain that reading is such a "passion" for her and she is "guided" by authors such as Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman.

She said: "It’s such an honour to be amongst some of the world’s greatest literary minds to talk about one of the most profound joys in the world: the simple pleasure of reading a book. Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me. Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today."