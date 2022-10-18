Drew Barrymore says George Clooney acted as her "therapist."

The 47-year-old star met up with Hollywood actor George - who is married to human rights lawyer Amal, 44, and has four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella with her - when he made an appearance on her talk show and thought it was "amazing" to just "dive in" to a conversation with her 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' co-star.

She said: "That was what was so amazing, was that George spent an hour and fifteen minutes here on the set. So we were able to just maximize the conversation. Well, it’s fun because I saw George like two nights later at his and Amal's amazing Clooney Foundation benefit and we were talking to each other and he’s like, 'I liked when I played your therapist.' ... I lied down on the floor and, you know, he was doctor George and I feel like George is the kind of person who also doesn't have a wall up and I don't have a wall up. So, if you're talking to a friend pretending to be in therapy or you're actually talking to a real therapist, like, the sooner those walls come down or are not there the quicker you're gonna get to the good stuff, so we just dived right in."

The 'Never Been Kissed' star - who has daughters, Frankie, eight, and Olive, nine, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - added that the Oscar-winning actor

She told Entertainment Tonight: "For me, looking at him and the way that he kind of held out for the right one is really good dating advice for all of us. I know that George is someone who always wants the best for people too. I think he sees sort of bad behavior or negligent behavior or, like, cuckoo behavior and goes, ‘No, no,’ but he’s also the guy that is playing pranks, having the most fun. [He] is totally devious and delicious, so he sort of embodies someone who is on the right life path like a very sage human being he always has been. He knows good from bad and right from wrong and yet he’s not lacking in any fun or mischief. He’s the most potent combination."