Netflix now allows users to “transfer profiles”.

The streaming giant - which is seeking to clamp down on account sharing - launched a new feature that allows people to send their viewing history and personalised recommendations to another account.

Of the development, Netflix said: “We’ve been testing Profile Transfer in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru since March and have learned that it’s a really valuable feature for members who are starting new accounts during times of change.”

They added: “To transfer a profile, go to the ‘Transfer Profile’ option when you hover over your profile icon in the drop-down menu on the homepage—then simply follow the instructions.”

The change - which is available in all the territories they operate in aside from South Korea and the United States - allows for users to keep their data when they move to another country or after a break up, along with additionally fitting in with their strategy of getting more people to pay for their services.

In April, Netflix - which boasts original hit series such as ‘The Crown’, ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Sex Education’ - claimed more than 100 million households internationally are using someone else’s account. During the announcement, they outlined their plans to stomp out account sharing between homes within a “year or so”.

Currently, for account holders in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, they are trying out an add-on $3 to allow people from other households to use the account. Previously, their Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings hinted at rolling out a cheaper, ad-supported model.