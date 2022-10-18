Games developer Electronic Arts has confirmed its plans to shut down online services for multiple games, including favourites such as ‘The Sims'.

From October 18, EA will start by replacing ‘The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition’ with ‘The Sims 4 EA Play Edition’ and ‘The Sims 4 Bundle’ for ‘The Sims 4 EA Play Pro Edition’.

On October 20, EA will begin shutting down ‘Army of Two: The 40th Day’ and ‘Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel’. November will see another four more games being shut down including; ‘Command Conquer: Red Alert 3’, ‘Command Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars’, and ‘Command Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath’, and ‘Mercenaries 2: World in Flames’.

EA’s final shut down of ‘Mirror Edge’ will take place January, 19, 2023.

EA have disclosed an entire list of all the games being scaled back and shut down on their website. They said the decision to retire old games is “never easy” but it’s a necessity to make room for new releases.

They said: "The development teams and operational staff pour their hearts into our games, their features, and modes almost as much as the players, and it is hard to see one retired."

A number of big games set to launch soon include ‘Need for Speed Unbound’ in December and the ‘Dead Space’ remake set for January 2023.