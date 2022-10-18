British gaming company Construct, have developed a free online game titled ‘In Liz We Trust?’ which gives users a chance to be the Conservative Prime Minister for the day and bleed the economy dry.

In the retro-style 8-bit game, it is protagonist Liz Trust’s mission to steal from the poor and give to the rich.

The gameplay involves Liz grabbing as many coins from UK homes as possible to deliver them to the City of London, whilst dodging Labour party leader Keir Starmer along the way.

Construct co-founder Tom Gullen said: "We provide a platform for users to make video games for educational, recreational, and business purposes.

"It’s quick, cheap, and easy to do and anyone can create a game in a matter of hours without any knowledge of coding. In Liz We Trust? was conceived and developed in three working days at a cost of just £750, which is even less these days than it was before the mini-budget."

Tom added: “Following the catastrophic fallout from Liz’s first weeks in power, we were naturally concerned as a small British business. We thought the best thing we could do was what we do best, with a satirical twist, to put a smile on people’s faces in otherwise grim times. We are sure it’ll big a big hit with everyone across the nation, from Nichola Sturgeon to Rishi Sunak.”