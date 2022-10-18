Sega has unveiled a new digital comic with the events leading up to new game 'Sonic Frontiers'.

In a bid to promote the title, the Japanese video game company have shared insight in the game’s lore by releasing Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence Part 1.

The comic tells the story of the events that take place for Sonic and friends Amy and Tails and villain Dr. Eggman, before their journey to Starfall Islands in search of the Chaos Emeralds.

Sonic Comic’s writer Ian Flynn is in charge of the story.

Part One of the two-part digital comic was officially released on Tuesday (18.10.22), which readers can enjoy for free, with no official release date for Part Two which will be an animated prologue.

Posts on the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account read: "Something evil is afoot... This Tuesday: Part 1 of a two-part digital comic prologue to Sonic Frontiers releases here!

"Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence Part 1

"The team goes up to bat against Eggman, but not everything is as it seems."

‘Sonic Frontiers’ will be released on November 8, 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. It’s available for pre-order now.