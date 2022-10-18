Billie Lourd is finding her second pregnancy "a very different vibe" to her first.

The 30-year-old actress was expecting her son Kingston, now two, during the COVID-19 pandemic so she was able to relax at home with husband Austen Rydell and do little beyond knit and watch television, so things have been very different this time around.

She said: "I went nowhere.

"I knitted a blanket, and I watched 'The Sopranos', and I watched 'The Wire' and I didn't leave my couch. It was a very different vibe."

The 'Ticket to Paradise' star joked she's been a "psycho person" this time round because she's been working hard over the last few months.

She said: "I did 'American Horror Story', and then I just wrapped this other movie that I shot in London."

But now her bump is getting bigger, Billie is finding it harder to travel.

She said: "I tried to hide my stomach, like, 'Am I allowed to fly here? Is this okay?' "

The actress was keen to work because she thinks it would be "cool" for her baby to watch 'Ticket to Paradise' one day, knowing she was pregnant at the time as it "would have been incredible" if her late mother Carrie Fisher had made a movie while she was pregnant.

She told People magazine: "That's why I also wanted to do it. Because it will be cool for this kid to be able to Google it and see themself.

"I got to do this movie … that was so special and incredible, and I got to be pregnant in it, and that was such an amazing experience and I'm so excited for my kid to get to see me in that."

Billie joked working while pregnant should encourage her unborn child to grow up with a good work ethic.

She laughed: "If they ever say they don't want to do their homework, I'm going to be like, 'Watch this movie. I was 9,000 years pregnant with you. You better have a good work ethic.'

"If that doesn't give you a good work ethic, I don't know what will."