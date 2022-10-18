Tom Brady is trying to "ignore" speculation about his life.

The NFL star has been subjected to rumours his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is on the rocks but he's determined to pay as little attention as possible to the gossip because he knows few people know the truth.

During his SiriusXM show 'Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray', Jim asked his pal how he is able to "ignore the microscope" his life is under.

He added: "You just kind of ignore it all. Does it not make a difference to you what's going on online and social media?"

Tom replied: "Well I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are. You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality."

The quarterback then explained his "style" when it comes to external speculation is: "To just ignore as much as possible and realise that most of the people in the conversation don't have a full idea of what's really going on."

The 45-year-old sportsman compared the start of the football season to being away with the armed forces.

He said: "I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military, and it's like, man, here I go again.

"When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."

And Tom explained football can be a challenge because there are "so many little nuances and details" necessary to succeed at the "very intricate sport", which outsiders can't help with.

He added: "No one really outside of what the group is can really help us anyway, you know?"

Though Tom admitted his outburst towards his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates on the sidelines at the weekend was not one of his "better" moment, he insisted he was just doing his job as quarterback.

He said: "I don't know if it's motivation, but I do think that it's a bad day when there's more f-bombs than touchdowns.

"So, that was not one of my better days. But f-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it's kind of for the world to see. So that's just the way it is.

"I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I'm doing it is to try to motivate 'em and try to get us to a higher level.

"That's what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there's a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it's, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that's ultimately what you're trying to do."