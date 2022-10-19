Jana Kramer claimed Mike Caussin cheated on her with "more" than 13 women.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star filed for divorce from the ex-NFL player - the father of her children Jolie, six, and three-year-old Jace - in April 2021 amid speculation he had been unfaithful and she's now revealed the extent of his extra-marital affairs.

Asked about finding out Mike had cheated with 13 women, the 38-year-old singer-and-actress said there were even "more" than that.

And in a preview clip for her upcoming appearance on 'Red Table Talk', Jana hit out at Mike for "taking away" her "dream" of family life.

She said: "I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt.

"That's when I get like, that's not fair. You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."

Earlier this year, Jana explained she had tried to process her hurt by writing a letter to herself as Mike - who entered rehab for sex addiction in 2016 - in order to get the apology she "wanted".

She explained: "I realised that for a year I was holding on to waiting for an apology and I realised that I'm never going to get it the way that I want it, [with] the words that I want spoken. My therapist, she made me write this letter from him.

"It was from me and that was in a way ... even though it wasn't his words, it's what I needed to hear. And it was so healing and so helpful.

"I remember just going like, 'I don't want to have to be the one to carry this stuff. ' He doesn't care anymore. Why am I putting so much in? Forgiveness isn't for the other person, it is for me so that I don't have to be shackled down by the past."