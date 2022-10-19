Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin cheated with 'more than' 13 women

Jana Kramer claimed Mike Caussin cheated on her with "more" than 13 women.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star filed for divorce from the ex-NFL player - the father of her children Jolie, six, and three-year-old Jace - in April 2021 amid speculation he had been unfaithful and she's now revealed the extent of his extra-marital affairs.

Asked about finding out Mike had cheated with 13 women, the 38-year-old singer-and-actress said there were even "more" than that.

And in a preview clip for her upcoming appearance on 'Red Table Talk', Jana hit out at Mike for "taking away" her "dream" of family life.

She said: "I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt.

"That's when I get like, that's not fair. You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."

Earlier this year, Jana explained she had tried to process her hurt by writing a letter to herself as Mike - who entered rehab for sex addiction in 2016 - in order to get the apology she "wanted".

She explained: "I realised that for a year I was holding on to waiting for an apology and I realised that I'm never going to get it the way that I want it, [with] the words that I want spoken. My therapist, she made me write this letter from him.

"It was from me and that was in a way ... even though it wasn't his words, it's what I needed to hear. And it was so healing and so helpful.

"I remember just going like, 'I don't want to have to be the one to carry this stuff. ' He doesn't care anymore. Why am I putting so much in? Forgiveness isn't for the other person, it is for me so that I don't have to be shackled down by the past."

