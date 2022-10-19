Chris and Lauren Lane have welcomed their second child into the world.

The country singer's wife Lauren gave birth to the couple's second son on Sunday (16.10.22), and they shared the news in a heartwarming announcement on social media.

On Tuesday (18.10.22), the proud parents shared a video of their 16-month-old son Dutton meeting his younger brother for the first time.

He can be seen wearing a shirt that says "big bro" as Chris, 37, guides him to the 'Bachelor Nation' star, who has their new arrival in her arms.

In the video, the singer says: "There she is. Look at your brother."

Lauren, 32, adds: "Do you want to see the baby?"

In the heartwarming clip, Dutton starts giggling when he sees his parents' new bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, Chris also shared an adorable family photo, captioning the post: "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!! (sic)"

Lauren announced her pregnancy in June, describing the news as "an unexpected surprise" in terms of the timing.

She admitted: "To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise.

"We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."

Chris later explained how he is balancing his career as a musician with his role as a father.

He said: "Fatherhood makes me a little more picky in the sense of how many shows I take on so I'm not leaving Lauren there to handle it every single weekend.

"But the beautiful part about touring as well is that the family can come out anytime. I have my own tour bus that they can jump on.

"We have a little crib for Dutton and that'll make things a lot easier."