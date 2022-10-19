Amy Schumer has hailed her three-year-old is son as a "supreme athlete".

The 41-year-old comedian is mother to Gene with husband Chris Fischer and explained that the little one "talks too much" and "loves to work out".

She said: "I can't. I can't handle it. He's too cute. He's too cute and he's talking so much. And he's a supreme athlete, just [for] any recruiters. People go, 'Who works out? Where does he get it from?' I'm like 'What do you mean?' "

Meanwhile, the 'Life and Beth' actress is returning to screens with her sketch comedy 'Inside Amy Schumer' and cannot believe it has been six years since the last outing of the Comedy Central show.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "Has it really been six years? Oh my gosh. I only want to say something if I feel like it can actually be funny and helpful. I really felt pretty hopeless for the last couple, six-ish years. You know what I mean? With all the different elections. And there's a lot to talk about now."

However, Amy added that these days she does not believe in joking about "harmful stereotypes" and does not wish for comedy to go back to a time when it was.

She added: "Nobody wants to feel like they're learning anything, so you try to make it so you laugh, and then you're like, 'Oh, that makes sense. It's not funny to joke about harmful stereotypes and that kind of stuff, which I used to think was hilarious. Anybody that's complaining about how they want things to go back to the way they were is a problem."

Meanwhile, shortly after Amy and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene into the world in May 2019, she told fans she had felt very "lucky" to have Domino by her side throughout her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s***.

"Men are cool and whatever but women are f****** warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth,

"What do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.(sic)"