Dermot Mulroney has been cast in 'Ruthless'.

The 58-year-old star has signed on to appear in the action-thriller that will start principal photography in Nevada next week.

Additional cast members are being finalised for the movie, which is being launched for sales by Premiere Entertainment.

The plot follows a high school coach (Mulroney) who – traumatised by the death of his daughter – takes matters into his own hands by going after the men who kidnap one of the students for a sex trafficking operation.

Art Camacho is directing the film from a script he has written together with James Dean Simington.

Meanwhile, Dermot has also signed on to appear in the next 'Scream' movie that is slated for release next year.

The actor's role is being kept a secret but it has been reported that Mulroney will be playing a police officer in the movie.

Other plot details are tight-lipped too with the only snippet being given that those left will "leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter", according to a synopsis.

The sixth film in the 'Scream' series is being helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – who have taken over behind the camera from the late Wes Craven.

Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jenna Ortega are also all confirmed to reprise their roles after making their ‘Scream’ debut in the 2022 reboot. They will be joined by Hayden Panettiere - who has not featured in the series since 'Scream 4' - who is coming back as Kirby Reed.