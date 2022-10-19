Joseph Baena says Arnold Schwarzenegger was "always rooting for him" on 'Dancing With The Stars'.

The 25-year-old model - who is the son of the 'Terminator' actor - was eliminated from the show on Tuesday night (18.10.22) alongside his pro partner Daniella Karagach.

While his famous father wasn't able to come to the studio during his stint on the show, Joseph told Extra: "He’s always been rooting for me, ya know? I love him to death. He’s the best dad I can ask for.”

He showed off his rumba skills this week, and admitted the "meaningful" performance - which was set to Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' - meant a lot as he works to overcome the high expectations of having Arnie as a parent.

He said: "It’s so many people out there that have accomplished parents and feel like they need to live up to their parents’ accomplishments…

"In reality, it’s the acceptance of being yourself and knowing that you only need to beat your own expectations, so that’s why this song means so much to me…

"This is the year that I really realised that I am doing this for myself. Everything I do — acting, real estate — it’s like, this is for myself."

Meanwhile, Joseph was glad his mother Mildred Baena was in the audience for his final dance.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My mom wasn't supposed to come tonight, I was supposed to have just a few friends in the crowd and you know out of some random um circumstance [my friend] wasn't able to make it.

"So I said, 'Mom, you need to stay in town for another night! I need you to be there for Prom Night.'

"So she stayed, and it means so much that she was here tonight. It means so much because I know how much she sacrificed for me to just support me, and always be there for me, and be a good mom."