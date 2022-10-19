Brad Pitt was "never really dating" Emily Ratajkowski.

The 58-year-old actor - who was previously married to Angelina Jolie and has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her - was thought to have been dating 'Gone Girl' star Emily, 31, in recent weeks and while the pair will see each other when they can, they are reportedly "seeing different people".

A source told E! News: "They were never exclusive or even really dating. If an opportunity comes that makes sense to see each other, they will," the source notes.

"But they are both completely single and seeing different people. They are on the same page as far as that goes. They aren't expecting anything from the other. Brad is seeing a few different women right now."

A separate insider also added that while the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star "enjoys" socialising, he would do so "very privately" and feels "inspired" by meeting different people.

The insider said: "He enjoys getting out and socialising, but does so very privately. He is enjoying people from different walks of life and is inspired."

Meanwhile, Emily - who has 18-month-old son Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and was spotted on a date with DJ Orazio Rispo last Friday (14.10.22) - recently explained that she was enjoying being single for the "first time ever" since filing for divorce in September.

She said: "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever. and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."

Emily was said to have been devastated by the breakdown of her marriage, but a source previously claimed she had a great time hanging out with Brad.

They said: "[Emily and Brad] have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."