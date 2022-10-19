Emma Watson says Tom Felton is her "soulmate".

The 32-year-old actress played Hermione Granger opposite Tom, 35, as school rival Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film series and has described her former co-star as the person who makes her feel visible in life.

She said: "You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who know — really knows — what is happening to you and what you’re going through without anything having to be said?

"For me, that person is Tom Felton. Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than twenty years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’

"But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it."

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actress went on to add that it can be "hard" to live in such a "judgemental world" but explained that Tom is not like that and claimed that the pair have a "true friendship" together.

She told Glamour magazine: "Sometimes it feels hard to live in world where people are quick to judge, to doubt, to question intentions. Tom doesn’t do that. I know that, even if I’ve made a mistake, he’ll understand my intention was good.

"I know that he’ll always believe me. Even when he doesn’t have the whole picture, he’ll never doubt that I’m coming from a good place and will have done my very best. That’s true friendship, and to be seen and loved like that is one of the great gifts of my life."

Her comments come just weeks after Tom reflected on how the pair's relationship has been a point of interest for fans of the film franchise.

He said: "I think it was only through comic cons that I was introduced to this idea of 'shipping'. I know Emma and I don't have any problems with it."