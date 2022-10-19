Una Healy felt "almost empty" following her divorce from Ben Foden.

The former Saturdays star was married to the English rugby union player from 2012 until 2018 and despite feelings of loneliness immediately after the split, she has now got "used" to being on her own and finds single life "exciting."

She said: "I'm enjoying it. I did worry about it for a while. I came out of the divorce like kind of like 'Oh, I'm all on my own again and I felt almost empty without another half', but then you get really used to being on your own and maybe a bit too used to it.

"In the bed, I don't have to compete for space! I enjoy it's exciting, it's nice."

The 'Ego' hitmaker - who has children Aofie, 10, and Tadhg, seven, with her ex-husband - went on to explain that she has not met someone new yet but at the same time is "not looking" for anyone.

Speaking on ITV's show 'Lorraine' in the UK, she told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "I don't know if there's possibly somebody out there for me but I haven't met them yet. [I'm not looking], you never find anyone when you're like that."

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star - who shot to fame alongside Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, and Vanessa White as part of the Saturdays - has branched out into her own solo career and has returned with new single 'This Is Your Life', a reworking of a song she initially wrote as a teenager.

She said: "One of the first songs I wrote, when I was 15-years-old - it was very philosophical for a 15-year-old - was called 'This Is Your Life'. I don't know what I was thinking at the time but I was just feeling really passionate about life and how precious it is and how important it is and I just sat on it for a while.

"During a Zoom session in the pandemic with Anna Krantz, an amazing singer-songwriter, we wrote a song about the pandemic and I thought 'No, no-one is gonna listen to that.'

"So we reworked 'This Is Your Life' and here it is now. It's finally unleashed to the world and it is a celebration of life but an acknowledgment of how tough it can be. And I feel like I've lived enough life to know."