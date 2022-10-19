Amazon UK is moving into selling house insurance.

The British branch of the e-retail giant is trialling selling home cover to a select number of their UK-based account holders and hope to roll out more products to more customers later.

This comes after Amazon joined up with Insuretech to offer a variety of coverage policies to small and medium businesses.

Jonathan Feifs, the company’s general manager of the EU payment products told BBC News that looking for insurance online was “a well established behaviour”.

He outlined his hope that Amazon would give people clear and easy policies compared to their competition but made no comments about if it would be cheaper.

The policies - which Amazon argued where a part of a “simplified” service that includes questionnaires to find tailored policies and the ability to leave reviews - will eventually be rolled out to a wider market, including those who do not have Prime accounts.

Hargreave Lansdowne, the financial services firm, believes the “ease” of Amazon might give them a competitive edge with their new insurance products.

A senior analyst Susannah Streeter told the same outlet: "As Amazon has shown in its retail marketplace, it may not be the cheapest supplier in town, but it's the ease of use that gives it the edge over the competition, particularly as it has a ready presence as an app on millions of phones.”

"However, it may find the amid the cost-of-living crisis, consumers will prioritise value over efficiency, giving more resilience to price competitive rivals."