The Premier League and EA Sports have announced the return of the ePremier League for the 2022/23 season with registrations now open.

The official esports competition of the Premier League is back a for fifth year and will see players compete for a prize pool of £100,000, with the top four competitors from the top two clubs earning a place in the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series Playoffs and Play-Ins.

Registration for the ePremier League is now open to UK residents aged 16 and over at https://e.premierleague.com/.

Players will compete for a place in the Club Playoffs by participating in a series of online open qualification tournaments, played using crossplay, throughout November. The competition will be played on next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The Grand Final of the ePremier League 2022/23 season will take place on March 25 and 26 at Here East in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where the two best players from all 20 Premier League clubs will compete to find out which club will be named this season’s ePremier League Champions.

Each club will be represented by two players in a series of 1 v 1 matches against pairings of other clubs, with one player competing per console.

Norwich City’’s Damien ‘Damie’ Augustyniak and Jack ‘GoalPoacher_’ Wignall were the 2021/22 ePremier League Champions, triumphing over Brentford in a convincing 5-1 aggregate win.

Jack ‘GoalPoacher_’ Wignall said: “It was a dream come true winning the 2021/22 ePremier League title, alongside Damien. We spent hours training across the course of the season, so it meant a lot that the hard work paid off– and it’s a memory that won’t leave me. Defending the title will be a huge challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to!”

Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt, who was crowned the inaugural ePremier League Champion in 2019, added: “This is one of my favourite competitions in the FGS calendar as it gives me the chance to represent my club, Liverpool, on the global stage. Last year’s tournament was the most competitive yet, so I know it will be a difficult task to regain the title. I can’t wait to get going.”

Premier League Chief Commercial Officer, Will Brass, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the ePremier League for a fifth season and to once again offer UK-based gamers the chance to represent their favourite Premier League club in serious competition.

“In previous years we have seen a mix of new and established FIFA players competing for the ePremier League title, providing great drama and excitement which has captivated fans all over the globe.

“The tournament continues to go from strength-to-strength and is now a firmly established part of the Premier League calendar. In the last four years we have had some great matches, and great Champions, and we look forward to seeing which club wins the ePremier League this season.”