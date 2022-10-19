Lucas Bravo "couldn't sleep" over the thought of kissing Julia Roberts.

The 32-year-old actor stars alongside Julia, 54, in new romcom 'Ticket to Paradise' and joked that he had to use "a lot" of breath mints and mouthwash in order to prepare for his kissing scene with the 'Pretty Woman' actress.

He said: "I couldn't really sleep. I surely used a lot of mints and Listerine for the scene. You don't want to mess this one up."

However, the 'Emily in Paris' star - who also features opposite George Clooney in the movie that follows the story of divorced couple who end up in Bali trying to stop their daughter's wedding - went on to explain that Julia created a "safe environment" on set and made him feel "really comfortable" during the intimate scene.

He told E! News: "Julia created a safe environment. She really made it very comfortable for me. She broke the ice."

Meanwhile, Lucas previously shared that becoming famous "overnight" is the "worst thing" that can happen to a person and often felt typecast in roles as the "dumb heartthrob."

He said: "I've been working for this for ten years … feeling like you're going in the right direction …Then I was just like a heartthrob overnight think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It's just smoke. It doesn't mean anything. You can't be aesthetically beautiful, and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher. It's hard to break that image. I'm not complaining, of course, but it's a reality.