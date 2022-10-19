The UEFA Women's Champions League will feature on 'FIFA 23'.

The Women's Super League and France's Division 1 Feminine became the first professional female leagues to be included in the popular EA Sports football series and further European clubs will be added in early 2023 after EA agreed a multi-year deal with European football's governing body.

Chelsea star Sam Kerr became the first female to feature on the global cover of the FIFA game on the latest instalment as she is featured with PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking at the Women's Football Summit to mark the launch of 'FIFA 23' at Outernet London on Tuesday night (18.10.22), Kerr said: "I'm still not used to seeing my face on a billboard in London!"

Women's football has grown significantly in the past year and the Australian forward thinks that those females playing the game are getting better, better and are finally getting the recognition for their skills that they deserve.

Kerr said: "I think (the growth of the game) is down to the players. The quality has jumped up so much. If you look back to last year and the level that female athletes were working at, it's incredible."

The 29-year-old player did express the importance of women's football keeping a close relationship with diehard fans as the sport continues to expand across the globe.

She said: "It's a beautiful side to our game. So many fans come to Kingsmeadow every week and we all know their faces. That's very unique to the women's game.

"There are so many fans around the world who have done so much for me that I really remember and I don't think that's quite so common in the men's game.

"We know how important they are. They have helped grow the game. The whole game knows how much they mean.

"Without them really believing the game five or six years ago, I don't think women's football would be where it is today."