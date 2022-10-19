Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk has teamed up with Béis.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has teamed up with the travel and lifestyle brand – founded by ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Shay Mitchell – to promote a new line of fashion forward bags and accessories.

The six-piece collaboration, which launched on Monday (17.10.22), features its first baby-friendly line for style conscious mothers.

Shay chose Elsa - who has two-year-old daughter Tuulikki - to represent her brand because she is always inspired by her fashion choices.

The 'Dollface' star - who has two daughters, Atlas, three and four-month-old Rome, with her partner Matte Babel - said: “Elsa is my fashion inspo. I’ve always been obsessed with how she has fun with fashion.”

Shay knew that Elsa being a parent herself would help encapsulate the brand.

She added: “I was like, this would be the perfect [opportunity] to match fashion with function.”

Hosk helped conceptualise the prints which are featured across five bags that include; The Tote, The Backpack Tote, The Caddy, The Clutch and The Gift Set.

Elsa said: "[Shay is] such a businesswoman, and I’m much more of a creative person. So for us to come together was really a dynamite combo."

The 33-year-old Swedish model - who has previously worked with brands such as La Bouche Rouge and Beaubble, as well as has her own clothing line Helsa – says she’s never done anything like this that relates to her being a mother.

She said: “I’ve done a bunch of collabs — shoes, bags — but never something like this. Honestly, this is probably my most fun collab because it’s so out of the box for me. But at the same time, it’s my life. I’m a mom, and I wear these bags.”

Béis President, Adeela Hussain Johnson, said Elsa was the first choice when considering someone to represent the brand.

She said: “[Shay] said the dream collab would be Elsa, but she said it in passing, and we were like, ‘Let’s make it happen.'"