Hailey Bieber is the new global brand ambassador for FILA.

The 25-year-old model has teamed up with the sportswear brand for a new retro-inspired campaign for which she has been photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by herself alongside Dani Michelle.

Announcing the collaboration, Hayley said: “My style is ever-evolving and FILA’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the brand to pull these iconic pieces and present them in a way that feels like a true reflection of my personal style.”

Gene Yoon, Global Chairman at FILA, added: “Hailey has an enviable and often imitated street style, and she has quickly emerged as a fashion icon for this generation.

“As a brand, we have always celebrated individuality and a willingness to take chances in design. Hailey is fearless with her fashion choices, with a versatility, authenticity and originality in the expression of her style. FILA has organically become part of Hailey’s closet and it was a natural fit to work together on this new campaign.”

Hailey - who is married to Justin Bieber - provides her own spin on iconic '90s casual fashion and encapsulates the decade with a modern twist through the choice of aesthetic and apparel that includes; a crewneck sweatshirt, sweater vest, oversized utility pants, and a puffer jacket, a bucket hat and FILA footwear.

The campaign launches on October 18 and will be featured in digital elements globally, including outdoor and subway signage, digital banners, and across FILA social channels.

Clothing featured in the campaign will be available on FILA.com.