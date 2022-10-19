Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hopes any actress who plays her on screen captures her various “dimensions” including “softness” and “silliness”.

The former ‘Suits’ star, 41, added she would also be available to coach anyone set to portray her on film and said she feared it could turn into a “caricature” created to make money.

She told the new issue of Variety magazine when asked how she would feel about being played by someone else: “I haven’t given that much thought, to be honest. It’s all weird. You have to compartmentalise

“Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money. Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go, ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with m’.

“It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with.

“I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness.

“I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!”

Meghan, who shares son Archie, three, and 16-month-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, added she never intends to return to acting, saying: “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

The duchess has said her time as a “briefcase girl” on the American version of ‘Deal or No Deal’ left her feeling like a “bimbo”.

She appeared on 34 episodes of the gameshow, and said even though it was a “fascinating” experience and she was grateful for the work it made her feel “not smart” and she quit because of the job’s focus on her looks.