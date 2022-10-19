The Duke of Sussex’s favourite food is burgers.

His wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, made the admission about the 38-year-old’s love of fast food from LA’s In-N-Out Burger in her wide-ranging interview the latest issue of Variety magazine.

She said: “My husband’s favourite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between LA and our neck of the woods.

“It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.”

The duchess also said her and Harry’s “love story” had inspired the world as “people love love”.

She added: “So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love.

“I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family.

“We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

Talking about their shared workspace at their mansion in Montecito, California:

“We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives.

“We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day.

“We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more.

“My husband is on a 24-hour time zone, where half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep. It’s kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the UK.

“He’s very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now.”