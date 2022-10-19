Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician.

The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)

They were also seen walking with their arms around each other as they made their way towards a VW Beatle car.

It was the pair’s second date night in two days, after Billie set relationship rumours swirling when they were seen at Universal Studios’ ‘Halloween Horror Nights’.

Jesse also appeared in an image taken from Instagram Stories snap from a bathroom at Universal posted by Billie’s 25-year-old brother and co-writer Finneas.

Billie and Jesse have also been seen on a date was dinner Crossroads Kitchen, the vegan restaurant whose investors include Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker.

Billie is notoriously tight-lipped about her love life, and told radio show ‘Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp’ in 2020 she “definitely” prefers to keep them “private”.

She added: “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had; with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret.

“I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Jesse previously dated model Devon Lee Carson, 28, in 2015 but it was rumoured they ended their romance in November 2021.

Billie’s exes include actor Matthew Tyler Vorce and 35-year-old rapper Brandon ‘Q’ Quentin Adams.