The 'Black Adam' team are "fighting" for a film with Henry Cavill's Superman.

Producer Hiram Garcia has addressed the future of Cavill's Man of Steel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, with the former having disguised cameos in 2019's Shazam!' and the 'Peacemaker' series, as well as an appearance at the end of the new blockbuster.

Speaking to CineamBlend, Garcia explained: "He wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to establish that [his] character exists in the same universe as Black Adam.

"We have large ambitions for things we’d like to do, however all of these items are still in the works so I am unable to provide exact updates. But just know that we are fighting for it."

When it comes to the future, Garcia noted the team's stance on bringing the two superheroes together.

He added: "It's never been about a one off or just about a fight. No, it's about so much more than that.

"We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides.

"Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation.

"That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

His comments come amid reports a 'Man of Steel' sequel is in development, being produced by DCEU man Charles Roven, who also worked on Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy.