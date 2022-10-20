Howard Stern has compared Kanye West to Hitler over his antisemitic comments.

The 45-year-old rapper has insisted he doesn't regret threatening to go "DEFCON 3 on Jewish people” during a series of controversial social media posts, although he did apologise for causing "hurt and confusion" with his words.

Speaking on his own SiriusXM show, Stern - whose parents are Jewish - said: "You gotta hear the s—t this guy’s into.

“Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler.

“I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying ‘Well he’s just mentally ill.' "

The 68-year-old broadcaster also blasted Ye's claims that "the Jewish media" stopped giving him coverage.

He argued: "If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because they’re Jewish, but maybe because they just don’t put that much thought into who the f*** you are and what your business is.”

As well as his controversial social media posts, Kanye recently appeared on the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast and targeted “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists”, claiming Jewish people have “owned” the “Black voice” and that “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry” will “take us and milk us till we die”.

Kanye initially doubled down on his comments, declaring: “No, absolutely not” – and when Piers asked if he knew the comments were racist, Kanye: “Yes, that’s why I said it... I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”

But later in the show Kanye offered an apology, admitting:“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.

“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”