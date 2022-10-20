Prince Harry says therapy “changed” his life.

The Duke of Sussex - who lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lili - admitted using the Silicon Valley-based coaching service BetterUp, the well-being tech company he works as the Chief Impact Officer.

While speaking at the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco on Wednesday (19.10.2022), the 38-year-old royal told the crowd: "I have a coach. I wish I had two.”

Doron Weber, the VP and programme director of the Alfred. P. Sloan Foundation, a non profit funding scientific research, gave further insight into how the military veteran learnt all about mental health when “the blinkers came off”.

He wrote on Twitter: Prince Harry says growing up in the royal family then spending 10 years in the military, he never heard the words “therapy” or “coaching. Then the blinkers came off and his life changed. w ⁦@Arobichaux⁩ of @BetterUp⁩ ⁦@reidhoffman @mastersofscale.”

Harry’s appearance as “special guest” at the event was hailed by Kurt Schrader, the productivity platform Shortcut’s chief executive and co-founder.

He shared an image from the California summit on Twitter and wrote: “Special guest speaker at #MastersofScaleSummit.

“Great to hear someone who you think grew up with everything talk about the need for therapy and coaching for everyone.”

Tjada D’Oyen, the CEO of Mercy Corps praised Harry’s “wise words” as she shared them on social media.

She said: "'From a boss stand point, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. You can't treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.' Wise words from Prince Harry! #MastersOfScaleSummit."

Dr Bon Ku posted about the Invictus Games founder believing looking matters of the mind as a way of “unlocking human potential” instead of treating it like a sickness.

He tweeted: “Prince Harry emphasizes reframing mental health as unlocking human potential instead of just seeing it as mental illness.”

Harry has spoken about the importance of therapy before as he detailed how his wife supported him to seek mental health care.