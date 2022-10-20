Nicki Minaj has been hit with “more anxiety” since becoming a mum.

The ‘Anaconda’ rapper, 39, who had her first child, son ‘Papa Bear’ on September 30, 2020, added she hates she is worried about the child and says mothers are under pressure to be “perfect”.

She told E! News on Wednesday (19.10.22): “I remember being in the UK and just bawling. And when I try to FaceTime him, I get more sad. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult… I hate that I have more anxiety now because you’re like, ‘What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call?’ I think moms feel like they have to be perfect.”

When asked if her worries would stop her from having more children, Nicki added she would feel guilty if she “didn’t give Papa Bear another sibling or two”.

The singer, who shares the boy with her music executive husband Kenneth Perry, 43, added she often feels like her heart is being “ripped out” every time she is away from their two-year-old.

She added about having to get used to the idea of using a nanny to help raise the boy: “I’m a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we’re not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies.

“It’s not a bad thing when moms do it. It’s just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it's a weird thing, because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they're raising amazing children.

Nicki also told the new issue of Interview magazine she sees herself as a child in her son and suffered “separation anxiety” when she was away from the youngster.

She added: “I see myself as a baby in my son and because of that, it reminds me of moments that I had probably forgotten over time, just of me being a toddler in Trinidad.

“First of all, being a mother is the biggest freaking blessing on planet earth. I’m so happy that god allowed me to experience this. I’ve always loved children and I’ve always been great with children, but in the last few years I started thinking, I know it’s going to be a huge shift for me because I’m used to going wherever I want, whenever I want, and I knew having a baby was going to change all that. “But I absolutely love it. I love my son so much that I don’t know if it’s normal, but it seems unhealthy because I took too long to start working and leaving him to be watched by anyone, so now I have this real bad separation anxiety. So that’s not good.”