Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel secretly renewed their wedding vows over the summer.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday (19.10.22) and the 'Sinner' actress used the occasion to share a photo of herself in a voluminous white dress with a black bow and her spouse in a cream linen suit, which she explained was from the Italian ceremony a few months ago.

Jessica captioned the photo: "From our vow renewal this summer. In Italy where it all went down."

The couple - who have sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two, together - likely opted to stage the vow renewal in Italy because it is where they tied the knot in 2012.

Meanwhile, Justin, 41, posted a gushing tribute to his wife, in which he thanked the 40-year-old beauty for making him “a better husband and father every day”.

Sharing a selection of photos and videos - including one of the couple recreating the spaghetti scene from ‘Lady and the Tramp' - he wrote: “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

Other photos showed the pair enjoying a dessert on a couch, drinking wine on a wooden bench and picking grapes.

One of his clips showed Justin on top of a mountain alongside Jessica, who said: “On the top of the world” – with the singer replying: “You kidding me?”

Among the pair’s famous friends to comment on the post was music producer Quincy Jones, 89, who posted a red heart emoji.

Jessica later replied to Justin by posting her own snaps of their time together, with the caption: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Her images included shots of the pair wearing white robes while toasting one another and another of Jessica giving a peace sign on a night out with Justin.