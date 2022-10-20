Whoopi Goldberg says Meghan, Duchess of Sussex should have thought about making “other women feel bad” with her “bimbo” remark.

The 66-year-old comic hit out during Wednesday’s (19.10.22) of ‘The View’ after the duchess said her looks were prioritised when she was a “briefcase girl” on the American version of game show ‘Deal or No Deal’.

Whoopi said: “OK. I just wanna say that on that show, you had a suitcase, and they wanted to know, ‘Is this the deal you want, or this is not the deal you want?’

“I don’t know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking: 'I want the money’.

“The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed.

“That’s what you have to change because we’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig... sometimes, you’re in a bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is… my point is, if you see it and that’s how you feel, just maybe, you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, 51, also slammed the duchess over the issue, saying the former ‘Suits’ actress “loved every minute” of being on ‘Deal or No Deal’.

She said on her SiriusXM show: “What she’s trying to con us on now is whether she enjoyed it.

“(The duchess) knew exactly what she was getting herself into on that job and it was no surprise to her that they wanted her to look as good as possible while doing it.

“She loved every minute of it! She wanted to be objectified!”

Former Fox News host Megyn also called for the duchess, who starred in ‘Suits’ in her time as an actress, to stop “the nonsense” and “obsessive image-crafting”.

The 41-year-old duchess’ co-star on ‘Deal or No Deal’, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Claudia Jordan, 49, has said the show “never treated them like bimbos” and “helped provide so many opportunities”, adding: “No shade to Meghan, but I didn't feel that way.”

The duchess, who shares son Archie, three, and 16-month-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, made the remark in the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, titled ‘Breaking Down “The Bimbo” with Paris Hilton’.

She said: “I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on this stage.

“I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”