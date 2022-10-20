'Fallout 76' fans have paid tribute to Eric 'Ferret' Baudoin after his tragic death this month.

The sad news was revealed earlier this week by 'Fallout 76' project lead Jeff Gardiner, and now gamers have taken to the game to bid farewell to the Bethesda designer.

In a post from the Fallout For Hope Twitter team, the charity initiative team said: "Players of #Fallout76 are leaving memorial messages up for the late, great Ferret Baudoin and if that isn't the most wholesome thing.

"If you do this, share and tag #ThanksFerret

I've been sharing things with his family.

"I don't think they realized how impactful his work was."

Baodoin also worked on the likes of 'Fallout 4', 'Dragon Age: Origins' and 'Dagon Age 2'.

Fans have taken to Twitter sharing pictures of their in-game tributes honouring the late designer.

One person posted a screenshot of a 'Forever Ferret Baudoin' sign, and wrote: "[Thanks Ferret] for all the joy you have brought me and my family through your work. May peace and comfort embrace those you leave behind."

Another fan added: "Dear Ferret, Thank you for everything you did for the Fallout franchise and community. You will be missed. #ThanksFerret"

And a third player tweeted: "Eric 'Ferret' Baudoin has passed away recently.

"He was the Lead designer of several games of the Dragon Age series and the lead Designer behind Fallout 4 and 76, as well from Starfield. His job is appreciated and will be missed..."