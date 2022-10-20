Netflix is "seriously exploring" its own cloud gaming service.

The streaming giant is pushing on with its first steps into the gaming world, and bosses see the technology as "a value add" for the platform's subscribers.

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix's vide president of gaming Mike Verdu added: "We're not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement. It's a completely different business model.

"The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games where wherever you are."

While some sceptics have pointed to Google's Stadia platform, which will be shut down in 2023, Verdu insisted while that was a "technical success" and "fun to play games on", there were "some issues with the business model".

In a statement last month, Google confirmed it was shutting down its gaming service after just three years struggling to gain "the traction" with gamers it had hoped for.

Writing in a blog post, Stadia's Vice President and General Manager, Phil Harrison, said: "[W]hile Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."