Kylie Jenner loves her "saggy t***".

The 25-year-old reality star opened up about suffering the "baby blues" following the birth of her son in February but the lip kit guru - who also has four-year-old daughter Stormi with partner Travis Scott - was quick to stress that, while she didn't feel quite ready to wear certain items of clothing, her relationship with her body was "really good".

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.

“Nothing’s stopping me [from wearing mini dresses]. I feel really good about my body. Like, I see my body and I love my body, my saggy t***.

“I’m embracing my PP body — postpartum."

The episode was filmed in April and Kylie confided in her sister Kendall Jenner about how she had cried "every day" in the first few weeks following the birth of her son, whose name has yet to be made public.

She said: “It’s been really hard for me. I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues and then it goes away. I had it with Stormi too.

“I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.

“But I feel better mentally. “I’m not crying everyday so that’s great."

And in a confessional, Kylie explained she had "definitely" had a bout of the baby blues.

She added: “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”