Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty sportswear line is “inspired by everyday life”.

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker - who welcomed her first child, a son, with her boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky in May - called her athleisure collaboration with Adam Selman “sexy” and “functional”.

The 34-year-old singer - whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty - told Vogue: “I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport. For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

Adam - who is a long-time creative partner of Rihanna and has made some of her most iconic looks such as the naked dress she wore to CDFA Awards in 2014 - believes the line of “lingerie-inspired activewear” is unlike “anything else”.

The designer told the same outlet: “It’s the perfect marriage of lingerie-inspired activewear that isn’t like anything else on the market. We wanted to create something unique and bold that can speak to the existing customers, but also open up a whole new realm of possibilities for us.”

Adam - who has worked with Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, RuPaul and Mick Jagger - thought it important to make the line to be technical while still “sexy”.

He said: “Sometimes, when innovation and technology are used in activewear, it gets very techy – I wanted to keep it invisible and sexy, so you feel it, but without noticing it visually. It has all the things we know and love from Savage X Fenty – it’s disruptive, inclusive, bold and sexy, while still being powerful and playful at the same time.”