Christy Turlington says Eternity by Calvin Klein has “evolved”.

The face of the perfume reflected on how “supercharged” the classic scent has got as she unveils her third campaign since 1988.

The 53-year-old supermodel - who shot to fame in the 90s alongside familiar faces such as Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista - told BAZAAR.com: “What I’ve liked about each phase, as the fragrance has evolved, is that it’s gotten more complex and a little more exciting. It’s always been sensual. It’s always been romantic. It’s always been an amazing classic, but these latest scents really feel to me a little bit more supercharged.”

Christy - who took part in her last shoot for the fragrance eight years ago - admired how the brand sought to sell the Turkish rose, pepper and jasmine infused scent’s visuals “in a new way”.

She said: “Honesty, after working for the fragrance for so long, it’s nice to see how creative minds interpret something as iconic as this campaign in a new way. The director certainly did. He was trying to find a very classic but playful version of the story.”

Christy reflected it was “lovely” to shoot the campaign with her husband actor Edward Burns - who she has daughter Grace, 18, and son Finn, 16 - for the second time.

She said: “The photographer was so easy to work with. It can be awkward to work with your husband. We’ve only done it twice, but I would say this last time we felt more comfortable having done it once before. It was really lovely.”

The humanitarian documentary maker feels the key to her and the ‘27 Dresses’ star’s marriage is their shared “humour”.

Christy said: “What I like most about my relationship is that we still laugh a lot. I think humor is sort of the most important thing in life, because life is hard. So when you can pick a person that gets you and you can laugh without even talking sometimes—just by knowing— that’s really special. Try to find that person that keeps you laughing.”