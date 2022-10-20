Johnny Knoxville wants Bam Marghera to "get well and stay well".

The 'Reboot' actor admitted he hasn't spoken to his 'Jackass' co-star - who has absconded from court-ordered rehab a number of times this year - for around 18 months but he still "loves" his old friend and hopes he can stay sober.

He said: "I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months. ['Jackass' director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help.

"Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him.

"It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well."

Bam previously sued Johnny and Paramount for wrongful termination after he was dropped from 'Jackass Forever' for not abiding by the terms of his contract after he relapsed, though he later dropped the lawsuit.

And the 51-year-old comic insisted he is still open to the idea of welcoming the skateboarder back to the franchise, but only if he stays sober.

Asked if there would ever be space for Bam to return to the 'Jackass' world, Johnny told Variety: "I think that would be a discussion. I only want him to get better. That’s the first step. He has to take that step and maintain that step, because everything else is just gravy. “Jackass” is not important when you’re talking about someone’s life."

Johnny himself admitted he's slowed down his old partying ways and though he still has "one too many" on occasion, it's not a regular occurrence.

He said: “I had to slow down. I was running hot. You’re a fool if you live like you did when you were 30 at 50. If you have the same ideas you had at 30 when you’re 50, you’re not growing as a person.

“Sometimes I still have one too many… And you know what? That’s fine! It’s fine, Mom! Just every now and then.”