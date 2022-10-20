Boris Becker has shed a stone in prison.

The German tennis legend was jailed for two and a half years in April for fraudulently hiding £2.5 million in assets to avoid paying debts but his lawyer claims that he is thriving at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire by teaching fellow inmates to keep fit.

Becker's lawyer Oliver Moser told German media: "Our client Boris Becker is still doing well given the circumstances and he fits constructively into everyday prison life."

The 54-year-old sports star is said to have his own private cell and his behaviour in prison has been described as impeccable.

A close friend said: "He’s popular with his ­fellow inmates."

A source close to Becker said that the six-time Grand Slam champion works out in the gym and has shed 18lbs, while he teaches 45 inmates fitness, nutrition, crisis management and a special type of yoga and meditation.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "As an athlete, he knows his way around victories and defeats.

"He shares his life experience with his fellow inmates."

It had been reported earlier this year that Becker was teaching sports science to other inmates, with the move sparking claims of favouritism in the three-time Wimbledon winner's jail treatment.

A source said: "You would normally serve years before getting a job as a classroom assistant as it is seen as a privilege.

"But Becker has been given the job within weeks of being sentenced. There is a lot of resentment about it and the families of some prisoners have written letters of complaint."

A Prison Service spokesman hit back at the complaints by saying: "It’s untrue to suggest any preferential treatment was given.

"Offenders are able to access a variety of work and education opportunities while in prison."