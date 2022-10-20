Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband has carried out an official duty on her behalf.

Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles - who married Camilla in 1973 before they separated in the 1980s and divorced in 1995 - formally represented the queen consort at the funeral of John Bowes-Lyon at the London Oratory on Tuesday (18.10.22).

The Court Circular stated: "The Queen Consort was represented by Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles."

Andrew's position formally representing his ex-wife at the funeral of his cousin meant he was given a prominent pew at the Roman Catholic church.

Friends of the former couple believe it won't be the last time the 82-year-old former Army officer - who has two children with Camilla - will take on duties on behalf of his ex-wife.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "Andrew is happy to do anything he is asked. He still enjoys a warm relationship with Camilla."

The 75-year-old queen consort - who married King Charles in 2005 - spoke earlier this year about cooking for Andrew and their children when Tom and Laura were growing up, admitting she wasn't great in the kitchen.

She said: "I always cooked for the children growing up, and they were good eaters, but I was never the most adventurous of cooks. I was sent on a cooking course in Sussex when I was young but, really, I learnt from my mother. I've never followed a recipe in my life...

"I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters. I'm not a natural baker, to say the least. As for baked potatoes… many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."

Despite the staff Camilla and Charles have at their home, the duchess likes to cook for herself and she and her husband are "quite competitive" when it comes to growing their own produce.

She said: "I do still cook for myself when at home. Simple things like fish en papillote with butter and herbs. And vegetables from the garden: kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans because they freeze so well.

"I love the vegetable garden, and summer in particular. I'm very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we're quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables."